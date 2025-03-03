First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 43.8% in February

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,924. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $273.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 392.11%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

