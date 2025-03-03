First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $48.81. 49,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

