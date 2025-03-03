Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 74,208 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $29,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $369,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,835.44. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $36,068.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,812.99. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $874,048 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

