Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $28.25 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,692 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $92,154,000. Hill City Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 978,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,610,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $61,046,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 596,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $82.51 on Monday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

