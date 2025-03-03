Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $31.94 Million Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,675 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $31,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 174,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Delek US by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Up 2.9 %

Delek US stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.