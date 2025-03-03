Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 17,143 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $53,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $598.48 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $626.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

