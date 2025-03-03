Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 32,042 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,042 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $33,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $9,498,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Veracyte by 288.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 360,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 276.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $6,010,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $34.76 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -231.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $45,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,282.50. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,429.10. This trade represents a 35.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,533 shares of company stock worth $815,584. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

