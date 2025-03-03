Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 103,562 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $35,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,293,000 after acquiring an additional 268,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 226,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,496,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after acquiring an additional 281,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,394,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.