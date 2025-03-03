Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 354,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PFD traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.28. 33,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,014. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

