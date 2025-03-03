FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at FlexShopper

In other news, CEO Harold Russell Jr. Heiser purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,317.30. This trade represents a 3.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPAY. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of FlexShopper from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

FlexShopper Trading Down 4.7 %

FlexShopper stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 72,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.40. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

See Also

