Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $854,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 63,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $393,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $79.43 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

