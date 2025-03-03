FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FMC were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in FMC by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

FMC Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

