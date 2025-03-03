Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 230,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 71.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth $3,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Forrester Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 102,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $204.97 million, a PE ratio of -35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

