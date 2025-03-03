Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GUTS remained flat at $1.56 during trading on Monday. 278,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,469. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Fractyl Health news, CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 90,972 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $165,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,218.78. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay David Caplan sold 22,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $40,446.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,914.64. This trade represents a 12.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

