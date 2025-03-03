Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 201584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.