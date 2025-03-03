Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

FT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.66. 51,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.