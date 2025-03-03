Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $121.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

