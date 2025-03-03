Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,617 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

EPD opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

