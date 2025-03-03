Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLD opened at $263.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $189.23 and a 52-week high of $272.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.