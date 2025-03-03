Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 47,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,353,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 860,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,541,000 after buying an additional 161,316 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.13 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

