GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $471.00 to $420.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as low as $321.27 and last traded at $324.91. Approximately 912,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,871,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.18.
GEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.83.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.85 and its 200-day moving average is $306.36. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion and a PE ratio of 58.61.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.
GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
