GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $471.00 to $420.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as low as $321.27 and last traded at $324.91. Approximately 912,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,871,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.18.

GEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.85 and its 200-day moving average is $306.36. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion and a PE ratio of 58.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

