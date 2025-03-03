General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 2.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $45,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 117.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 60.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $207.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1 year low of $124.08 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.