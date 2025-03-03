Gentry Private Wealth LLC Sells 86,026 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,026 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,484,000 after buying an additional 1,104,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,409 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after purchasing an additional 494,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $59.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.