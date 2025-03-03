George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$2,308,031.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total value of C$2,308,031.00.
Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total transaction of C$2,249,513.00.
George Weston Trading Up 1.6 %
TSE WN opened at C$231.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$223.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$223.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$174.30 and a 1 year high of C$239.79.
About George Weston
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
