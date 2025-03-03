George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$2,308,031.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total value of C$2,308,031.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total transaction of C$2,249,513.00.

TSE WN opened at C$231.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$223.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$223.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$174.30 and a 1 year high of C$239.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WN shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.42.

About George Weston

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

