Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGNG stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Global X Aging Population ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNG. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,505 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.