Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AGNG stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
