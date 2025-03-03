Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNOM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. 104,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

