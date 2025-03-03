Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.29. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.
Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
