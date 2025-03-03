Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.29. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

