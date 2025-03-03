Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $127.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $129.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. This trade represents a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,678 shares of company stock worth $8,799,822 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

