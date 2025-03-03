Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,947,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,948,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 453,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,406,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 285,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.82.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

