Grainger (LON:GRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.61), with a volume of 287219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.62).

Several research firms have weighed in on GRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 336 ($4.24) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 299 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,376.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 5.01 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Grainger’s payout ratio is -4,666.67%.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson sold 48,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £107,012.40 ($134,895.25). Also, insider Helen Gordon sold 29,992 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £64,482.80 ($81,284.26). Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

