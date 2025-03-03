Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

