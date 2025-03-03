Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $320,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $586,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,743,000 after purchasing an additional 314,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $205.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.58. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

