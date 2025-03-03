Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

NIKE stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

