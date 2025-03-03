GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $27.66. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 4,700,279 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,614,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,268,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.