GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the January 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,509,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

TSLR opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

About GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.