Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.33, but opened at $41.31. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 520,424 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTC. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

