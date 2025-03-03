Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$53.95 and last traded at C$53.47, with a volume of 5401747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.31.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$1,383,300.00. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 562 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.55, for a total value of C$26,721.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,062 shares of company stock worth $3,149,764. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

