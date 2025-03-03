GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance
GHG stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $273.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.48.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
