Gregory T. Lucier Purchases 15,142 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

