Gruss & Co. LLC Invests $602,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Intel accounts for approximately 2.6% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.74 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

