Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 226.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

PLTR opened at $84.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 18,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,896,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,469 shares in the company, valued at $50,491,748.08. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

