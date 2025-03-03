Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 41,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR opened at $111.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.