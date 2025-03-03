Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $181.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

