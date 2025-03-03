Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $28.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $292.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

