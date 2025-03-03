Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $643,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,079,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $48,444,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $166,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $979.44 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,003.74 and its 200-day moving average is $982.68.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. The trade was a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total value of $10,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,117,330. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,190 shares of company stock valued at $115,163,141. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,120.67.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

