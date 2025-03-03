Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,719 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 923,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.90 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

