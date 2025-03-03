Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.