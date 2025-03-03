Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 330 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

