GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $43.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of GSK by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,261,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,349,000 after buying an additional 10,407,905 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,360.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after buying an additional 2,016,795 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in GSK by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,247,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,665,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. GSK has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Research analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

