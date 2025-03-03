Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 272982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Guess? by 216.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Guess? by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

